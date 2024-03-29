Becky Lynch details how break up with former WWE Universal Champion left her devastated

Becky Lynch's new book has several things that not many people knew about her, including her days prior to signing with WWE. One of the things she disclosed was that her first love was Finn Balor.

She revealed that when they parted ways she was left heartbroken. As a teenager, Lynch had no idea that both of them would wind up in the wrestling business, let alone as two of the biggest stars in the sports entertainment giant.

The Man elaborated on when she dropped off Finn at the airport. While their mutual friend Chad Allegra (Karl Anderson) consoled her, she did not let the latter know that her sobbing was owing to Balor leaving. Instead, she blamed her "hysteria" on an illness in the family:

"On the phone, my cousin urged me to come back to Canada as I bawled, "I feel like a part of me just died." I always did have a propensity for the dramatics. But this was my first real love and I f*cked it up. Now he was going away forever, leaving me behind. When he made it to Japan and called me a few days later, we agreed the relationship was over but that we would always remain friends. But to quote the famous song by the band The Script, "When a heart breaks, no, it don't break even" - and I was absolutely the more devastated one," wrote Lynch.

The WWE star also added that she hoped to get back together with Finn Balor and set her sights on getting a better body. Ultimately, Becky was offered to work custom matches in North Carolina by Ring Angels, along with a lingerie photoshoot for 150 dollars. She considered this as a small fortune.

Becky Lynch married WWE star Seth Rollins in June 2021

Becky Lynch wound up dating Seth Rollins in 2019 and tied the knot in 2021. During the pandemic, a year prior to her marriage, the Irish star had the daunting task of informing former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon that she was pregnant.

She was expecting to get fired, as it was when she peaked and working the main event scene as champion. However, Vince had a reaction she did not see coming.

At WrestleMania XL, Becky Lynch will look to win the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley. As for Finn Balor and Seth Rollins, both men are champions in WWE presently, and will defend their respective belts on The Grandest Stage in April. All three of them perform on the RAW brand.

