Becky Lynch expected to get fired when she broke personal news to Vince McMahon; reveals his reaction

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is riding high of late, thanks to the release of her autobiography Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl and its book tour. Also, a Women's World Championship match is around the corner against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking of The Showcase of the Immortals, the Irish star successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. The Man revealed in her autobiography that she was five weeks pregnant heading into the match.

Lynch hesitated to break the news to then-chairman Vince McMahon because she assumed it would get her fired, as she was one of the company's featured top stars and a title holder. The former champion revealed the news after WrestleMania, and to her surprise, the reaction from Mr. McMahon was positive.

"Sir, I'm five weeks pregnant, and so I was thinking maybe we could... I kept talking so that maybe he'd miss the gravity of the first part of my sentence and concentrate on this award-winning documentary I was somehow going to make. Without waiting for me to finish, and with zero hesitation in his voice, he responded with the last words I expected to come out of his mouth... 'Congratulations!''' she wrote in her book.

She continued with her inner thoughts, stating that she had gone to Vince expecting a verbal beatdown, but instead, she was showered with positive comments from the former chairman.

"Oh my God, Rebecca! That's fantastic news. Wow! I'm so happy for you!" said McMahon as revealed by Becky in her book. ''I sat there stunned, tears beginning to stream down my face. Relief, joy, hormones! Of all the possible outcomes, this was the most surprising,'' she added.

Becky Lynch also revealed in her book that she wanted to put over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. The Queen of Spades was getting a monster push, which came to a screeching halt after her loss to Becky. The Man added that she was losing her fan support, so it would have been a win-win for all parties involved if she lost. But in the end, the higher-ups did not approve.

Is Becky Lynch done with WWE after WrestleMania XL?

Becky Lynch recently confirmed during an interview on The MMA Hour that her contract would expire in a couple of months and that there has been no word on a new deal. While she is confident of her ability at this stage in her career, the former champion added that she wasn't sure if a new contract would be on the table before WrestleMania XL.

Lynch will lock horns with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. The 37-year-old last held a world title two years ago. She will look to capture the same at The Show of Shows this year.

The Irish star recently fired massive shots at Ripley for the latter's explicit social media antics. It will be interesting to see if The Man dethrones Mami next weekend.

