"We're making an a** of our business" - Becky Lynch slams Rhea Ripley for doing the Stinkface

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently slammed Rhea Ripley for doing the Stinkface which was made popular by real-life Bloodline member Rikishi.

Lynch and Ripley are currently in a heated feud. The Man won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and is now set to lock horns with The Eradicator for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, things got heated between the duo after The Judgment Day member talked trash about Becky's daughter, Roux. During their segment, Rhea Ripley also mentioned that she does not have to do much to get the WWE Universe's attention because the fans go crazy even if she posts a photo of herself on social media.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Becky Lynch commented on Ripley using the Stinkface on Nia Jax at a recent WWE Road to WrestleMania house show.

The Man said that she did not like The Eradicator using the move because the former had always tried to change people's stereotypes about a female wrestler and she felt like Rhea Ripley was doing the opposite.

"She's very good. Umm, she's got finesse, a natural ability in the ring. Umm, look, I have always tried to get by on my merit, and I came from a different time where I was trying to change things like women doing Stinkfaces, and that being the thing that people talked about. Maybe it's a different time; maybe when we're the main event, and we're taken seriously, the people can do that and it's just fun and whatever," she said. [47:52 - 48:29]

Lynch also mentioned that she felt Rhea Ripley was making a clown out of the women's division by saying that she gets attention from fans by posting on social media instead of fighting in the ring.

"So when you go out there and you say, 'Well, I can just post a photo and people will go crazy, or I can just post a video of my a** and people will go crazy!' Well, then that just feels like we're kind of going back, and I worry about that because if that's what people see as your champion, 'Oh, that's the Women's Champion! What do I think of when I think of the Women's Champion? Oh, I think of her a**!' Then we're just going back and we're making an a** of our business!" she added. [48:47 - 49:13]

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley put Becky Lynch in her Mount Rushmore

During a recent edition of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE, Rhea Ripley named her Mount Rushmore which included her, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch as well.

"I mean, I've got to put Mami on it. I've got to. And then, I don't know, I'd probably go Bianca (Belair); I love Bianca! Probably Becky [Lynch]; right now we've got beef, but I'd go Becky, and my arch nemisis Charlotte [Flair] probably," she said.

It will be interesting to see how Rhea Ripley will react to Becky Lynch's comments on next week's RAW.

