Female WWE star's going to get "big number" after her current contract expires - Reports

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer believes that the female WWE star's next contract with the Stamford-based promotion could feature some big numbers.

The name in question is Becky Lynch, who is set to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. She is among the top talents, along with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, whose contracts are reportedly set to expire in 2024.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Big Time Becks added fuel to the speculations by confirming that her contract with World Wrestling Entertainment expires in two months. The former RAW Women's Champion also revealed that she has not heard a word from the company about signing a new deal.

However, while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that, despite Lynch's contract nearing its end, she is not going anywhere. The wrestling journalist also noted that The Man's potential new deal would command a major pay raise from WWE, just like the last time.

"She’s [Becky Lynch] not going anywhere, though, or very likely. I mean, you never say 100%. But she’s gonna get a big, big number. I mean, the last contract she had a big number, she’ll probably get a bigger one this time," he said. (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

Becky Lynch slams top WWE Superstar ahead of WrestleMania 40

The Man recently fired shots at Rhea Ripley for performing the Stinkface on Nia Jax during a WWE Live Event. The maneuver was inspired by WWE Hall of Famer and real-life Bloodline member Rikishi.

While speaking on The MMA Hour, Becky Lynch commented on Mami using the Stinkface on The Irresistible Force. Big Time Becks noted that The Judgment Day member performing the move made stereotypes about female wrestlers come to life.

"She's very good. Umm, she's got finesse, a natural ability in the ring. Umm, look, I have always tried to get by on my merit, and I came from a different time where I was trying to change things like women doing Stinkfaces, and that being the thing that people talked about. Maybe it's a different time; maybe when we're the main event, and we're taken seriously, the people can do that and it's just fun and whatever," Lynch said.

It will be exciting to see The Man vs. Mami for the Women's World Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals. WWE fans will have to wait and see if the company inks a new deal with Becky Lynch in the next two months.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : You think WWE will re-sign Becky Lynch? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion