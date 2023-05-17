Becky Lynch details the remaining goals she has in WWE 

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has seemingly done it all. From having multiple reigns as Women's Champion for both brands to headlining WrestleMania, there doesn't seem to be much left for The Man to accomplish. However, Lynch doesn't feel the same way.

In a recent interview with Mark Andrews on the My Love Letter to Wrestling Podcast, Lynch spoke about her career in WWE and noted that there are two things left on her in-ring bucket list. One would be to become Mrs. Money In The Bank and face off against WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

"I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it's all said and done...And also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I've been trying to get her for years, she been dodging me!" - Becky Lynch (H/T WrestlingINC).

With Money In The Bank taking place in July, there is still time for the former Irish Lass Kicker to win her first briefcase. Interestingly enough, Lynch is tied for the second most appearances in a MITB ladder match for a female WWE Superstar. She is tied with former winner Carmella at four apiece. However, both are one match below Natalya, who's had the most at five.

As for a future feud with the Glamazon, Lynch is currently busy dealing with another WWE Hall of Famer in Trish Stratus. We haven't seen Beth Phoenix since WWE's Elimination Chamber PLE, where she helped her husband Edge defeat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day.

Becky Lynch revealed who her biggest rival in WWE has been

During the same interview with former NXT UK star Mark Andrews, Lynch expressed who she felt her "greatest rival" was, revealing it to be the Queen of WWE, Charlotte Flair.

"My greatest rival is probably gonna go down as Charlotte Flair. I think we’ve just had such a storied history, and I think that’s always going to be the feud the people come back to and think of us." - Becky Lynch

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle I'll never get over just how awkward this title swap segment was between Charlotte and Becky Lynch I'll never get over just how awkward this title swap segment was between Charlotte and Becky Lynch 💀 https://t.co/9wFtlxdC65

The two have squared off against one another countless times; however, they haven't competed against one another since 2021 at Survivor Series, with Becky Lynch coming out the victor.

Poll : 0 votes