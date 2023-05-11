"We’ve just had such a storied history" - Becky Lynch names her greatest ever WWE rival

Having wrestled some of WWE's biggest names, Becky Lynch recently picked Charlotte Flair as the greatest rival of her career.

With both of them crossing through NXT to debut on the main roster, Flair and Lynch's journeys have almost mirrored one another. From being two of the first three women to main-event WrestleMania as well as winning the Royal Rumble match.

Speaking to former WWE Superstar Mark Andrews on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, the Irishwoman explained why she and The Queen share such a deep professional connection.

"My greatest rival is probably gonna go down as Charlotte Flair. I think we’ve just had such a storied history, and I think that’s always going to be the feud the people come back to and think of us." [H/T EWrestling News]

Charlotte Flair has not been seen in the ring since she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship last month at WrestleMania 39 last month against Rhea Ripley.

Former WWE writer criticizes Becky Lynch's booking

This week on RAW, the 6-time Women's Champion returned after she was recently attacked and betrayed by the Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

During her comeback, Becky stood behind Trish for a rather long time before she got her revenge. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo had some harsh words for the segment.

"So then, Becky would go after Trish, she'd get heat on Trish in the aisle, and whether we got to sell agents or refs to pull it apart, why would Becky stand in the ring, yelling at Trish to come in the ring, come in the ring... rather than go and get her on the outside. That's the lazy wrestling... BS c**p that I can't stand," said Russo. [54:30 – 56] [H/T Sportskeeda]

After returning to the company this week, many now expect Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to eventually settle their issues in a personal one-on-one match somewhere down the road.

