"That's the lazy wrestling" - WWE veteran calls out Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' segment from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

On RAW, Lynch returned to WWE television for the first time in weeks. At the same time, the Hall of Famer was trash-talking the former women's champion and her daughter. The Man ambushed and confronted Stratus, who previously turned heel by betraying the Irishwoman.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo called out the segment for laziness and stated that he couldn't stand such creative writing.

"So Becky comes out and gets a little heat, Trish powders and the imaginary wall of China surrounding the ring keep Becky from going up. Ed [Ferrara] and I would simply look at each other and say, 'Why wouldn't Becky go after Trish?' and Ed would say, 'She would go after Trish.'"

He continued:

"So then, Becky would go after Trish, she'd get heat on Trish in the aisle, and whether we got to sell agents or refs to pull it apart, why would Becky stand in the ring, yelling at Trish to come in the ring, come in the ring... rather than go and get her on the outside. That's the lazy wrestling... BS c**p that I can't stand," said Russo. [54:30 – 56]

Becky Lynch threatened to break Trish Stratus' legs after WWE RAW

In the aftermath of this week's episode of RAW, Becky Lynch took to Twitter to put Trish Stratus on notice.

During her promo on RAW, the Hall of Famer took a dig at Lynch's daughter and insulted her in the process. Taking to Twitter, she claimed that she would break Stratus' legs if she ever talked about her daughter.

"If you ever talk about my daughter again I’ll break your legs @trishstratuscom," said Lynch.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are expected to cross paths in a highly awaited singles match. The match could occur at the Night of Champions premium live event, but this is yet to be confirmed.

