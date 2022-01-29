Doudrop gives her honest opinion on Becky Lynch (Exclusive)

Doudrop recently shared her thoughts on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch ahead of their title clash at WWE Royal Rumble.

Doudrop became the number one contender for the title a few weeks ago on an episode of RAW after defeating Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match.

In an exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Doudrop opened up about her rival and stated that they share mutual respect for each other.

"Absolutely. That's something I want to be remembered for. I want to try and be a storyteller and a woman maker. Becky is one of those, you know, who has so many incredible moments in her career. I think there's a kind of respect between us, we come from small places, we've both worked hard on our craft to get here, UK, Ireland, Europe, Japan and I think she kind of laid the path for a person to come from that place," Doudrop said. [05:00-06:10]

Build up to the Becky Lynch-Doudrop feud so far

During the triple threat match, Lynch played a major role by attacking Bianca Belair, which allowed Doudrop to pick up the pin on Liv Morgan. Following the bout, Big Time Becks slapped Doudrop and went for the Manhandle Slam but the latter fought her off.

Next week, the champion and challenger teamed up to face Belair and Morgan, where they picked up the win but Doudrop laid out Becky Lynch with the Banzai Drop.

On the go-home edition of RAW, Lynch and Doudrop participated in a split-screen interview where they traded shots at each other. The Man took it too far and paid for it as she was attacked by Doudrop.

Will Becky Lynch defend her title successfully at the Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

