Becky Lynch drops a big teaser in her first tweets after months

Becky Lynch has not been all that active on social media ever since she took a break from WWE due to her pregnancy. The Man may have finally remembered her Twitter password as she posted two tweets, and they teased towards a new project being in the works.

The first tweet showed an image of a computer with an open document which including nothing but her real name, Rebecca Quin. The former RAW Women's Champion posted a follow-up tweet in which she added the line "Toast and Me. A Study in Seven Volumes." Becky Lynch ended the tweet by mentioning that she misses the fans.

Here are the tweets:

My bad, I left out the title in my last post.



I miss you all. pic.twitter.com/Tq0IcIR8tQ — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 19, 2020

The speculation going around is that Becky Lynch is possibly working on a new book, but we have no confirmation regarding the same.

Becky Lynch's health update

Seth Rollins recently caught up with Bleacher Report, and he provided a health update on Becky Lynch.

"Obviously with COVID and the pandemic, there's a lot of concern going around. She wants to travel a lot less and understandably so. I'm coming down here every couple of weeks for tapings and stuff like that, and the company's done a really good job lately of putting precautions in place to make sure everyone's as healthy as possible."

"There's less concern there, but overall, aside from that being in the back of her mind all the time, she's doing great. We're a little over halfway there, and we got a baby room coming, and we got everyone set up. I think we're doing it right. It's our first time, so I'm sure we're making tons of mistakes along the way, but we don't know because it's the first time. We're doing good, she's doing great, and everything's healthy."

Becky Lynch relinquished the RAW Women's title to Asuka on the 11th May episode of RAW. Lynch had noted back in May that her due date is in December and it seems like the Irish Superstar is making the most of the time away from the ring by potentially writing a book.

