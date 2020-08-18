The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins will become a father in a few months. The mother of his child? None another than The Man of WWE, Becky Lynch. Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy on the night after Money In The Bank when she relinquished her WWE RAW Women's Championship to Asuka in the ring.

Since taking a hiatus from WWE in May, Becky Lynch has neither been on WWE TV nor been very active on social media. She did make a pitstop on the Bellas' Podcast a few weeks back and spoke about how Seth Rollins and her were handling the pregnancy.

Seth Rollins' health update on Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins was in an interview with Bleacher Report. During the conversation, the former Universal Champion was asked about becoming a father and how Becky Lynch was holding up away from her many fans.

"Obviously with COVID and the pandemic, there's a lot of concern going around. She wants to travel a lot less and understandably so. I'm coming down here every couple of weeks for tapings and stuff like that and the company's done a really good job lately of putting precautions in place to make sure everyone's as healthy as possible."

Seth Rollins also spoke about how he and Becky Lynch are preparing themselves and their house for the unborn child.

"There's less concern there, but overall, aside from that being in the back of her mind all the time, she's doing great. We're a little over halfway there and we got a baby room coming and we got everyone set up. I think we're doing it right. It's our first time, so I'm sure we're making tons of mistakes along the way, but we don't know because it's the first time. We're doing good, she's doing great, and everything's healthy."

Seth Rollins is heading into WWE SummerSlam to face Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik, in his debut match for WWE. The two will face off in a Street Fight, and Dominik will be looking exact revenge on the Monday Night Messiah for extracting Rey Mysterio's eye last month.