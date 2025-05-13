Becky Lynch earns praise from WWE veteran for going all in on her new persona (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Becky Lynch's character work. The star has been a strong presence on the RAW roster since her return at WrestleMania.

The Man showed up as a tag team partner for Lyra Valkyria after Bayley was incapacitated before WrestleMania 41 Night One. The duo won the Women's Tag Title but lost it the next night on RAW. This triggered Lynch, and she launched an unprovoked attack on her partner.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that Becky Lynch was trying her best with whatever WWE was giving her. The writer explained that Becky was trying to adapt to her character and be a compelling heel. He lauded her recent performances with the character.

"She's trying her best to be a heel, and I give her credit for that (...) She's one thousand percent committing [sic] to the bit, and I give her all the credit in the world." [From 32:33 onwards]

Becky Lynch was unable to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash. This week, she cut a promo discussing how the fire of winning championships still burned in her. She even antagonized fans, claiming that they stopped supporting her the moment she started winning.

