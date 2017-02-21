WWE News: Becky Lynch explains why WWE shouldn't do a Four Horsewomen stable

Becky Lynch doesn't want to see The Four Horsewomen as a stable on the main roster.

by Mike Diaz News 21 Feb 2017, 10:54 IST

Becky Lynch isn’t too keen on a Four Horsewomen stable

What’s the story?

Former SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was once a member of the famous NXT stable ‘The Four Horsewomen.’ Upon her and fellow members jumping up to the main roster, however, they’ve all gone on to have their very own successful singles careers.

While the days of The Four Horsewomen may have been fun, Becky Lynch has stated in an interview that she doesn’t think that a stable of the four women belongs on the main roster right now.

In case you didn’t know....

Lynch, Charlotte, Bayley, and Sasha Banks have all moved up to the main roster and have had their own respective title reigns since.

Also read: WWE News: Bayley admits it wasn't great having to see Charlotte and Becky Lynch called up before her

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Lynch had to say about why the WWE shouldn’t do a Four Horsewomen stable (courtesy of 411 Mania):

“You know, they could…they might. But I think that we’re better off facing each other. I think that’s where a lot of magic has happened. What might happen, maybe, is that it’ll be like, ten years down the line and we’ll all have left. Maybe. And then we’ll all come back ’cause WWE — I don’t know if you know this — sometimes they like to do that. And then we’ll come back and then…yeah, then we’ll probably get beat up.”

What’s next?

While a Four Horsewomen reunion is highly unlikely at the moment, a Fatal Four Way between the former friends is very much a possibility. It would make for quite the match on a Wrestlemania card in the near future.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

All four women involved in the Four Horsewomen stable are incredibly talented. As far as the new era is concerned, they were like the female version of The Shield which has produced a trio of top World Champions as well.

We’ve already gotten our Triple Threat match between the Shield, but will be ever get to see the Four Horsewomen locking horns to determine who is the best?

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com