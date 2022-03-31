"I could end her" – 6-time Women’s Champion fires a shot at Trish Stratus ahead of WrestleMania

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has some harsh words for former seven-time Women's Champion Trish Stratus.

The two women had a heated exchange on Twitter ahead of WWE's live event in Ontario, Canada, over the past weekend. Things escalated to the point where Stratus ended up slapping Lynch at one point during the show.

Speaking with the New York Post in a telephonic interview, Becky addressed the situation with the WWE Hall of Famer. Big Time Becks mentioned that she could easily take down Stratus. The champion referred to her match with Lita at Elimination Chamber and claimed that she could take care of the WWE Hall of Famer in a similar fashion.

Here's what the RAW Women's Champion had to say:

"I could end Trish Stratus. I’ve already ended her bestie. I could end her too if she wants."

Trish Stratus feels Becky Lynch is a brat

Trish was a special guest on this week's episode of WWE's the Bump. During the conversation, she mentioned that Becky Lynch was displaying un-champion-like behavior and gave her the moniker "Bratty Becks." Trish hoped Bianca Belair would take the RAW Women's Championship from Becky.

Trish also spoke about her storied career and mentioned it felt special to be in front of fans again in Canada this past weekend.

The 46-year-old wrestled her last match at WWE SummerSlam back in 2018, where she came up short against Charlotte Flair. While that seemed to be her final match at the time, it will be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer considers one last match against Big Time Becks.

Do you think Becky Lynch will cross paths with the Hall of Famer inside the squared circle for a dream match? Let us know in the comments section below.

