×
Create
Notifications

"I could end her" – 6-time Women’s Champion fires a shot at Trish Stratus ahead of WrestleMania

Trish Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013
Trish Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 31, 2022 08:58 PM IST
News

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has some harsh words for former seven-time Women's Champion Trish Stratus.

The two women had a heated exchange on Twitter ahead of WWE's live event in Ontario, Canada, over the past weekend. Things escalated to the point where Stratus ended up slapping Lynch at one point during the show.

Speaking with the New York Post in a telephonic interview, Becky addressed the situation with the WWE Hall of Famer. Big Time Becks mentioned that she could easily take down Stratus. The champion referred to her match with Lita at Elimination Chamber and claimed that she could take care of the WWE Hall of Famer in a similar fashion.

Here's what the RAW Women's Champion had to say:

"I could end Trish Stratus. I’ve already ended her bestie. I could end her too if she wants."
👀@trishstratuscom @BeckyLynchWWE#WWETheBump https://t.co/7S52w0eUx0

Trish Stratus feels Becky Lynch is a brat

Trish was a special guest on this week's episode of WWE's the Bump. During the conversation, she mentioned that Becky Lynch was displaying un-champion-like behavior and gave her the moniker "Bratty Becks." Trish hoped Bianca Belair would take the RAW Women's Championship from Becky.

Trish also spoke about her storied career and mentioned it felt special to be in front of fans again in Canada this past weekend.

About last night… #WWEToronto #TKOShow #BratSlap #BrattyBecks https://t.co/NjKfl7CwsR

The 46-year-old wrestled her last match at WWE SummerSlam back in 2018, where she came up short against Charlotte Flair. While that seemed to be her final match at the time, it will be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer considers one last match against Big Time Becks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Becky Lynch will cross paths with the Hall of Famer inside the squared circle for a dream match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी