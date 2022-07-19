Top Female star feels Bianca Belair's reign as RAW Women's Champion has been forgettable

Former champion, Becky Lynch recently shared her thoughts on Bianca Belair's current run as the RAW Women's Champion.

Belair has held the title since she defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 on April 2nd in what was a show-stealing affair. But since that night, the EST of WWE's run as a champion has been relatively flat.

Speaking on RAW Talk, Lynch stated that anything Bianca has done as a champion that hasn't involved her has been extremely forgettable.

"Do you remember anything about Bianca's title run that hasn't involved me? No, no, no. But I've been, I've been a little bit unhinged ever since I haven't had that title because me and the title we're synonymous. I need the title, the title needs me. And without me, it's getting lost. It's getting lost and it can't be lost anymore. I will find it at SummerSlam and I will be the RAW Women's Champion." From 1:51 to 2:20

Bianca Belair defended her Championship once again this week as she defeated Carmella on Monday Night RAW.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are set for SummerSlam

In what will be a rematch of their WrestleMania showdown, the Irish star is set to face off against the RAW Women's Champion once again at SummerSlam on July 30th.

Since SummerSlam 2021, both Lynch and Bianca have gone to war with each other to see who is the best in WWE's women's division.

A match that has been 3 months in the making will have two of WWE's biggest stars meet once again in the ring, with everything on the line.

