Becky Lynch and fellow WWE star set to make history on RAW

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is all set to compete in her first singles match with a fellow horsewoman after returning from suffering an injury.

It was previously announced on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW that The Man will be taking on Bayley in a singles match tonight. Lynch has some unfinished business left to settle with the leader of the Damage CTRL faction going back to their confrontation at SummerSlam 2022.

The two stars had the chance to lock horns in the chaotic Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022. However, both women have never had the opportunity to square off in a singles match before on RAW, and tonight will mark their first match in history against each other on the red brand.

Becky Lynch has only taken on her current rival once on the main roster on SmackDown in 2019. The Man was able to defeat Bayley during their last encounter, but it will be interesting to see if the Role Model can defeat Lynch this time around with Damage CTRL on her side.

They also previously had a couple of matches down in their time in NXT, and now they are set to follow through on a proper feud on the main roster.

Becky Lynch delivers heated warning to former WWE Women's Champion

The Man seems to fear no one as she faced down a future rival, Rhea Ripley, calmly over on the December 5 edition of Monday Night RAW.

We last saw the two top stars face off against each other at the Survivor Series 2022 WarGames match in an epic crowd-popping moment. However, Becky Lynch would be the one to lead her team to victory in the bout after delivering an exhilarating Leg Drop from the double-caged structure at the end of the match.

Becky Lynch and Ripley would then tease an upcoming feud for somewhere down the line as they stared each other down on the following RAW. During an interview with WWE UK, Big Time Becks spoke about how impressive the Judgment Day member has been so far but also vowed to put her in her place if they ever cross paths again.

"I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we've ever seen. I think she's incredible. She is so young, so full of potential. I look at her and I go “well, that's the future of the business and the business is in good hands.” She's the future but I'm still the present. There can only be one Man around the place. If I have to put her in her place then I'll put her in her place," Becky Lynch said.

