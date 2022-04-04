Becky Lynch finally breaks silence with a bold four-word message after losing the RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair

Night One of WrestleMania 38 saw Bianca Belair defeat Becky Lynch after an incredible match to become the new RAW Women's Champion. The two stars had a highly heated rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania and delivered with their bout at The Show of Shows.

Almost 24 hours after losing her title, Big Time Becks has now finally broken her silence with a bold four-word message through a tweet that said - "You can't deny me". She has also posted several stories on her Instagram account with the same message.

In a separate Instagram post, Becky Lynch claimed that her match against Bianca Belair was the "real biggest match in WrestleMania history", taking a subtle shot at Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar which was advertised by WWE as the "biggest WrestleMania match of all-time".

Lynch further added in her post that she'll come back even stronger.

"The real biggest match in #Wrestlemania history. She came with an army. I came alone. And I’ll come back even stronger," wrote Lynch in her Instagram post.

What could be next for Becky Lynch after losing the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38?

Becky Lynch returned to WWE last year at SummerSlam and shocked everyone by squashing Bianca Belair in merely 26 seconds to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

At the 2021 Draft, she was drafted to Monday Night RAW as a result of which she swapped her title with Charlotte Flair to become the new RAW Women's Champion. She held on to the title all the way from then until WrestleMania 38 last night where she dropped it to Belair.

Lynch was the RAW Women's Champion for over 365 days earlier before announcing her pregnancy and handing over the title to Asuka in May 2020. This means that the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW will be her first appearance in over three years as a non-champion.

It is to be seen how Big Time Becks reacts to her title loss on the RAW after WrestleMania. We might see her challenge Bianca Belair again for a rematch at next month's WrestleMania Backlash premium live event or enter a brand new feud against another star.

