"That's my advice" - Becky Lynch fires shots at Ronda Rousey regarding a possible return to WWE

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey had a heated rivalry back in 2019 when the two female Superstars were on their way to headline WrestleMania 35. Now, in an interview with TMZ Sports, The Man has issued a threat to the Rowdy One when asked about Rousey returning to the WWE.

The last time Lynch and Rousey locked horns was at the main event of WrestleMania 35 in a Triple Threat Match that also involved Charlotte Flair. The three women competed in a winner-takes-all match that Becky Lynch won, walking out of WrestleMania as the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

During her interview with TMZ Sports, she was asked about Ronda Rousey's return. The current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion said:

"Don't [come back]. ’Cause I’m still on top. Ronda, you won’t like it. That’s my advice,” said Lynch.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn’t come this far to collect it from Stephaine. I came all this way to take it from you. Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn’t come this far to collect it from Stephaine. I came all this way to take it from you. https://t.co/ap3Q6cBRP2

WrestleMania 35 marked Ronda Rousey's final match in the WWE. Since then, Rousey has stayed away from the world of combat sports. Rousey and Becky Lynch have more in common - they are new mothers.

Becky Lynch gave birth to her baby, Roux, in December last year while Rousey's baby girl was born less than a month ago.

Have Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey ever had a one-on-one match in WWE?

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey @BeckyLynchWWE Rebecca Quin, I don’t care what the script says, I’m beating the living shit out of you the next time I see you. @BeckyLynchWWE Rebecca Quin, I don’t care what the script says, I’m beating the living shit out of you the next time I see you.

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey were scheduled to go one-on-one at the Survivor Series pay-per-view back in 2019. But the match was called off due to Lynch dealing with an unfortunate injury. Charlotte Flair replaced Lynch at Survivor Series, igniting a feud between herself and Rousey.

When Becky Lynch was asked how she felt about missing out on her match with Rousey, she said that she kept trying of ways to make that match happen at Survivor Series. She tried to create ways that the match could happen, but WWE officials didn't think it was best to have her face Rousey injured.

Becky Lynch is the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and she will be putting the title on the line against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat Match at Crown Jewel later this month.

