Becky Lynch fires shots at Ronda Rousey ahead of her rumored WWE return

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has responded to rumors of Ronda Rousey's return to WWE by firing a shot at the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

New rumors suggest that WWE has plans for a WrestleMania match between Rousey and Big Time Becks this year. Lynch recently took to Twitter to respond to a tweet by Bleacher Report regarding rumors about Rousey's return. The RAW Women's Champion shared a photo of herself holding up her title with the caption:

"Was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got her and she’s doing great," wrote Becky.

The WWE Universe has been eagerly waiting to see a one-on-one match between the two stars for several years now. They were supposed to clash at WrestleMania 35, but the bout turned into a triple threat match involving Charlotte Flair. Since then, WWE has reportedly discussed this dream match a few times, but it hasn't become a reality yet.

In recent years, Lynch and Rousey have taken shots at each other on social media, so fans remain captivated by this rivalry despite the former UFC star's lengthy absence.

Ronda Rousey could return at this year's WWE Royal Rumble event

"Rowdy" Ronda made her WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. According to a recent report, a huge name will make their return at the Rumble this Saturday night. It's possible that person could be none other than the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself.

If she enters the Women's Rumble match, she'll receive an opportunity to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship if she emerges victorious. Ronda's last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 35, where she dropped the coveted title to Lynch in the main event of the show.

During her hiatus, she gave birth to her first child, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipõ Browne, in September last year. Many fans have been anticipating her return to WWE, as she had a very impressive run in the company.

Do you want to see Ronda Rousey face Becky Lynch? Sound off below.

