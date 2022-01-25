WWE reportedly planning a huge surprise at the Royal Rumble

WWE reportedly has significant plans for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, which will occur at the upcoming premium live event.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, at least one huge name will make their return on the show. He didn't disclose the person's identity or whether it was a male or female superstar.

“As far as the men’s and women’s Rumble, there will be a big return at the Royal Rumble. Hmm. Who could that be?” said Alvarez.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ We know Mickie James is going to be at #RoyalRumble there but who else?

Paige has been making a buzz on social media recently, and it's been speculated that she'll compete in the Rumble. The former WWE Divas Champion would get a big pop from the crowd if she's revealed to be the big surprise entrant.

Several former WWE Superstars have been ruled out from appearing at the Royal Rumble

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



The appearance would have been signed off on and approved by lmpact



The IInspiration were offered a spot in the Royal Rumble match, but they turned down the offer. The appearance would have been signed off on and approved by lmpact - @FightfulSelect

10-time world champion The Rock would also get a huge reaction from fans if he had to show up at the Rumble. Unfortunately, according to reports, The Great One won't be appearing on the show.

The IInspiration, formerly known as The IIconics in WWE, were offered a spot in the 30-woman bout, but they turned it down. Meanwhile, current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be entering the match. Dave Meltzer reported that Jon Moxley wouldn't be at the Rumble, and neither will anyone from AEW.

The Royal Rumble is one of, if not the most anticipated wrestling events of the year. Many iconic moments have taken place during the event, and many stars have made their WWE debuts at the pay-per-view.

The second premium live event of the year will emanate from ‎The Dome at America's Center this coming Saturday.

Who do you think is the mystery Rumble entrant? Let us know by sounding off in the comments below!

