Becky Lynch gets heat from WWE veteran for backstage comments burying legendary star (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently obliterated Becky Lynch for her comments. The star recently fired shots at Hulk Hogan during a backstage promo.
Lynch has recently been compared to Hulk Hogan for hogging the limelight at WrestleMania. On a recent episode of RAW recap, the star clarified her stance. The Man explained that she has been generous and giving to the business. She didn't appreciate the comparison with The Hulkster, calling him a "scummy person."
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo revealed that he hated it when new talent insulted some of the old-timers. He questioned Becky's credibility to throw shade on the Hulkster. He suggested that The Man was nowhere close to what Hogan had achieved in his career. The veteran writer felt it was funny that Becky had something to say about the WWE Hall of Famer.
"It's a pet peeve of mine when younger talent takes a shot at older talent, that's a pet peeve of mine. I hate that." Russo continued, "For Becky Lynch to bury Hulk Hogan. Like, what has Becky Lynch done in her career compared to Hogan? Let's be honest. Come on, man!" [From 54:47 onwards]
Hogan hasn't received the best reactions from fans or wrestlers over the last few months. However, this has not deterred the legend from announcing a new project, Real American Freestyle Wrestling, along with Eric Bischoff. It will be interesting to see how the two veterans build up this new venture in the coming months.
