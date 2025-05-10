Becky Lynch gets heat from WWE veteran for backstage comments burying legendary star (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently obliterated Becky Lynch for her comments. The star recently fired shots at Hulk Hogan during a backstage promo.

Ad

Lynch has recently been compared to Hulk Hogan for hogging the limelight at WrestleMania. On a recent episode of RAW recap, the star clarified her stance. The Man explained that she has been generous and giving to the business. She didn't appreciate the comparison with The Hulkster, calling him a "scummy person."

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo revealed that he hated it when new talent insulted some of the old-timers. He questioned Becky's credibility to throw shade on the Hulkster. He suggested that The Man was nowhere close to what Hogan had achieved in his career. The veteran writer felt it was funny that Becky had something to say about the WWE Hall of Famer.

Ad

Trending

"It's a pet peeve of mine when younger talent takes a shot at older talent, that's a pet peeve of mine. I hate that." Russo continued, "For Becky Lynch to bury Hulk Hogan. Like, what has Becky Lynch done in her career compared to Hogan? Let's be honest. Come on, man!" [From 54:47 onwards]

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

Hogan hasn't received the best reactions from fans or wrestlers over the last few months. However, this has not deterred the legend from announcing a new project, Real American Freestyle Wrestling, along with Eric Bischoff. It will be interesting to see how the two veterans build up this new venture in the coming months.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More