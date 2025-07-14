Becky Lynch gets a new WWE name

Becky Lynch was able to retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship last night at Evolution and went on to cut a backstage promo where she made it clear that she was not "Becky Hogan."

As part of the promo, she claimed she was now "Becky Freakin' Lynch" which appears to be the new name she could be going with in the same way her husband adopted it into Seth Rollins.

Lynch has had a number of nicknames in WWE over the years, with The Man being one of the most popular that allowed her to main event WrestleMania and later become 'Becky Two Belts.'

It seems that her issues with Lyra Valkyria and Bayley could now be over following Evolution, and WWE needed to piece together a feud heading into SummerSlam. Tonight's episode of RAW could be massive for Lynch if she is able to pick up a new challenger.

Becky Lynch was handed a major blow this weekend

While Becky Lynch was able to retain her title and adopt a new name at Evolution, her husband's fortunes were somewhat different since it was made clear that he suffered a knee injury at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The former World Champion lost his match to LA Knight and later limped out of the arena, with Triple H claiming last night that he would now need an MRI to find out the severity of the issue.

If Seth Rollins is sidelined once again, it could be a huge blow for Lynch since the couple is currently on the road with their daughter travelling together. More will become clear after Rollins finds out how long he will be out of action later today, and WWE will be forced to make a decision for the Money in the Bank contract that he won last month.

