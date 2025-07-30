  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Natalya
  • Becky Lynch gets surprising new challenger ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Becky Lynch gets surprising new challenger ahead of WWE SummerSlam

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 30, 2025 21:55 GMT
Becky Lynch at WWE Evolution (Picture credits: WWE.com)
Becky Lynch at WWE Evolution (Picture credits: WWE.com)

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch has a new challenger for her title even before her scheduled defense. The Man puts the gold on the line this Sunday at SummerSlam.

Ad

The 38-year-old is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Lyra Valkyria. However, the feud could end at the Biggest Party of the Summer, as there is a condition that if Lynch emerges victorious, Valkyria will not be able to challenge for the title for as long as Becky remains the champion. In that case, WWE veteran Natalya is ready to go after the title.

Earlier today, Nattie quote-tweeted a post shared by a fan asking for the 43-year-old to challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Natalya confirmed that she was ready for it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I’m ready," she wrote.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Ad

Wrestling veteran criticizes Becky Lynch following WWE RAW

On the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW ahead of SummerSlam, Becky Lynch tried to jump Lyra Valkyria from behind with a kendo stick. However, the 28-year-old was one step ahead, as she booted The Man in the face before launching a brutal kendo stick attack on the champion.

During this week's Legion of RAW episode, wrestling veteran Vince Russo called out Becky Lynch over her selling of the kendo stick shots. He noted that it clearly looked like the Women's IC Champion was allowing Valkyria to hit her instead of protecting herself.

Ad
"I got to tell you, with Becky, man, like I'm watching this whole segment. Bro, every time Lyra is lighting Becky up with the Kendo stick, she's going like this... Are you freaking serious? You're blatantly going like this for her to hit you. That's not what somebody would be doing. I'm watching this, and I'm like, this is what drives me crazy. When we take for granted, people that can't punch are great workers. Becky Lynch is a great worker. That's a great worker? Bro, if somebody's beating you with a baseball bat, you're not doing this. And bro, if you talk about the nuances. It's that stuff that takes you out of it," she wrote.
Ad

Check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Lyra Valkyria has a 2-1 advantage over the Women's Intercontinental Champion in singles competition. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the title bout this Sunday.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications