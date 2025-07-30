Becky Lynch gets surprising new challenger ahead of WWE SummerSlam

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch has a new challenger for her title even before her scheduled defense. The Man puts the gold on the line this Sunday at SummerSlam.The 38-year-old is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Lyra Valkyria. However, the feud could end at the Biggest Party of the Summer, as there is a condition that if Lynch emerges victorious, Valkyria will not be able to challenge for the title for as long as Becky remains the champion. In that case, WWE veteran Natalya is ready to go after the title.Earlier today, Nattie quote-tweeted a post shared by a fan asking for the 43-year-old to challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Natalya confirmed that she was ready for it.&quot;I’m ready,&quot; she wrote.You can check out the X/Twitter post below:Wrestling veteran criticizes Becky Lynch following WWE RAWOn the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW ahead of SummerSlam, Becky Lynch tried to jump Lyra Valkyria from behind with a kendo stick. However, the 28-year-old was one step ahead, as she booted The Man in the face before launching a brutal kendo stick attack on the champion.During this week's Legion of RAW episode, wrestling veteran Vince Russo called out Becky Lynch over her selling of the kendo stick shots. He noted that it clearly looked like the Women's IC Champion was allowing Valkyria to hit her instead of protecting herself.&quot;I got to tell you, with Becky, man, like I'm watching this whole segment. Bro, every time Lyra is lighting Becky up with the Kendo stick, she's going like this... Are you freaking serious? You're blatantly going like this for her to hit you. That's not what somebody would be doing. I'm watching this, and I'm like, this is what drives me crazy. When we take for granted, people that can't punch are great workers. Becky Lynch is a great worker. That's a great worker? Bro, if somebody's beating you with a baseball bat, you're not doing this. And bro, if you talk about the nuances. It's that stuff that takes you out of it,&quot; she wrote.Check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:Lyra Valkyria has a 2-1 advantage over the Women's Intercontinental Champion in singles competition. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the title bout this Sunday.