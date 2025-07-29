Becky Lynch’s terrible mistake on RAW infuriates WWE veteran  - "That's a great worker?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo strongly criticized Becky Lynch this week. The star was in action on RAW ahead of SummerSlam.
The Women's Intercontinental Champion is in the middle of a blood feud with Lyra Valkyria. After weeks of beatdowns, the two confronted each other again on RAW. However, Lyra turned the tables this time with some vicious Kendo stick shots on The Man.
During this week's Legion of RAW episode, Russo noted that at the moment of impact, rather than protecting herself, Becky was allowing Valkyria to hit her. He felt this would not happen in a real fight.
"I got to tell you, with Becky, man, like I'm watching this whole segment. Bro, every time Lyra is lighting Becky up with the Kendo stick, she's going like this... Are you freaking serious? You're blatantly going like this for her to hit you. That's not what somebody would be doing."
What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!
Russo further added that hardcore fans considered Becky a great worker, but she couldn't figure out the finer details of the presentation, which appeared questionable to casual fans.
"I'm watching this, and I'm like, this is what drives me crazy. When we take for granted, people that can't punch are great workers. Becky Lynch is a great worker. That's a great worker? Bro, if somebody's beating you with a baseball bat, you're not doing this. And bro, if you talk about the nuances. It's that stuff that takes you out of it." [From 35:22 onwards]
Becky Lynch will defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Valkyria at SummerSlam. Both women agreed to the stipulation that if Lyra loses, she won't challenge Lynch again for the title.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.