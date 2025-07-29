Becky Lynch’s terrible mistake on RAW infuriates WWE veteran  - "That's a great worker?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo strongly criticized Becky Lynch this week. The star was in action on RAW ahead of SummerSlam.

Ad

The Women's Intercontinental Champion is in the middle of a blood feud with Lyra Valkyria. After weeks of beatdowns, the two confronted each other again on RAW. However, Lyra turned the tables this time with some vicious Kendo stick shots on The Man.

During this week's Legion of RAW episode, Russo noted that at the moment of impact, rather than protecting herself, Becky was allowing Valkyria to hit her. He felt this would not happen in a real fight.

Ad

Trending

"I got to tell you, with Becky, man, like I'm watching this whole segment. Bro, every time Lyra is lighting Becky up with the Kendo stick, she's going like this... Are you freaking serious? You're blatantly going like this for her to hit you. That's not what somebody would be doing."

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Russo further added that hardcore fans considered Becky a great worker, but she couldn't figure out the finer details of the presentation, which appeared questionable to casual fans.

Ad

"I'm watching this, and I'm like, this is what drives me crazy. When we take for granted, people that can't punch are great workers. Becky Lynch is a great worker. That's a great worker? Bro, if somebody's beating you with a baseball bat, you're not doing this. And bro, if you talk about the nuances. It's that stuff that takes you out of it." [From 35:22 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Becky Lynch will defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Valkyria at SummerSlam. Both women agreed to the stipulation that if Lyra loses, she won't challenge Lynch again for the title.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More