"This is my redemption story" - Top star issues warning to Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has issued a warning to Becky Lynch ahead of their clash at SummerSlam.

Big Time Becks has been a prominent figure on Monday Night RAW ever since she was drafted to the red brand. She has put on excellent performances against the likes of Bianca Belair, Duodrop, Lita, and Liv Morgan. However, Lynch lost her RAW Women's Championship to The EST at WrestleMania 38.

After weeks of demanding a one-on-one title match against Belair, Lynch finally got her wish fulfilled last night. However, The EST remembers how they first met and is ready to face Big Time Becks at SummerSlam. Speaking on RAW Talk, the 33-year-old issued a warning to her challenger:

"You know, I feel like it actually came full circle, WrestleMania when I was able to take the title back from Becky Lynch but for me, this is what it's really about. For me, this is my redemption story. From last year's SummerSlam, I've been showing up, I'm showing out, I'm focusing on Becky. Becky Lynch I see you, this is my redemption story. I'm walking out as a RAW Women's Champion." (From 0:17 to 0:36)

It will be interesting to see the two faces of RAW's women's division go head-to-head in a rematch from last year's Biggest Party of the Summer.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will have their fourth one-on-one contest

Last year's SummerSlam became memorable when The Man and The Beast Incarnate showed up at the event.

Moreover, fans were shocked when Lynch defeated Belair in less than 30 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The WWE Universe was disappointed, but Belair was granted her rematch next month.

During the Extreme Rules premium live event, Belair faced The Man for the title. However, the 35-year-old turned against the fans and swore not to lose her title. During the closing moments, Sasha Banks returned and caused a disqualification, leading to Lynch retaining her title.

After months of gaining momentum, Belair won the Elimination Chamber Match and secured a shot for Big Time Becks' title at WrestleMania 38. The bout was regarded as the best of the night when Belair finally defeated Lynch and won the RAW Women's Championship. It also received praise from The Undertaker.

Belair and Lynch came face-to-face this week with a championship rematch between the two set for July 30. It will be their fourth singles encounter, possibly the most intense one yet.

Do you think Becky Lynch can recreate history and defeat Belair at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments below.

