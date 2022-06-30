The Undertaker names the female star he feels is on a "whole other level"

The Undertaker has named Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair as the two stars from the women's division who he believes are above the rest.

The female roster in WWE has grown tremendously in the past few years. Since the Women's Revolution, female stars have been treated much more professionally and have become main event stars. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and many others have all shown that women can equal the aggression and technicalities of the industry to become true superstars.

Speaking on SI.com’s Week in Wrestling, The Phenom explained that Bianca Belair has only scratched the surface of what she is going to achieve in the company. Speaking about Becky Lynch, The Deadman praised the former RAW Women's Champion and stated that she is on a different level to the other female stars.

“The women’s division is really, really good,” Calaway says. “Bianca has only scratched the surface of the star she’s going to be. She’s got such an incredible personality. She’s someone I really want to see succeed. And Becky is just on a whole other level. You never know what’s coming next. Watching what she’s doing, it’s clear she has the potential to be on top for a long time.”

Trish Stratus stated that The Undertaker was always very supportive of women

WWE legend Trish Stratus expressed that The Phenom has always offered his help to the women in the business.

Appearing on an episode of WWE's The Bump, she explained that the WrestleMania legend used to watch women's matches and share his feedback with them.

"It's just he has always been a good friend, a good support," said Stratus. He would take the time to watch the girls as we are kind of coming up and starting to do stuff in the ring and give us feedback and be like keep doing it.

The Undertaker is one of the most loved and decorated superstars in wrestling history. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year by Vince McMahon. WWE's female roster is currently in one of the strongest positions it's ever been. Being led by superstars like Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, the company's future is certainly in safe hands.

