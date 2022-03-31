"He was always very supportive of the girls" - 7-time World Champion reveals a different side of The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus revealed a different side of The Undertaker in one of her latest interviews.

The Big Evil has always been a dark and frightening presence for fans. His character instilled fear in his opponents and his entrances had goosebumps written all over them. But in reality, The Undertaker is just as human as other stars and is approachable and supportive.

Trish Stratus appeared on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump where she explained that The Phenom was very supportive of the women's division.

"It's just he has always been a good friend, a good support," said Stratus. He would take the time to watch the girls as we are kind of coming up and starting to do stuff in the ring and give us feedback and be like keep doing it. We used to feel like being under the radar a little bit. The girls were like we are gonna try and put a match together and set a slapping and do a cat fight. And suddenly we started having matches that people cared about and he was always there to sort of tell us yeah keep doing it. He was always very supportive of the girls." (35:51 onwards)

Stratus also went on to recall the first time she met The Deadman.

"You know the first time I met him I had not started with the WWE yet. I was there at a talk show that was part of like a press conference that would be mainstream time slot in Canada. i met him and he knew me, oh you are Trish Stratus from the muscle magazine, from the fittest magazine. 'I was like oh my god the undertaker knows me'. So that was kind of cool for me. (36:26 onwards)

The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony will be special as it will finally witness the induction of The Undertaker, one of WWE's most iconic superstars.

The Deadman will be inducted into the prestigious class of superstars by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself. The ceremony is scheduled to take place the night before WrestleMania 38.

Initially, there were reports that WWE had planned for a solo induction for the legend, but the promotion thought it would be better to go the traditional way. Vader, Sharmell and the Steiner brothers are also set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Are you excited for The Phenom to be inducted into the Hall of Fame? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give Sportskeeda Wrestling a H/T for the transcription.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction? Yes No 0 votes so far