"I wouldn’t have done what she did" - Becky Lynch gives advice to Ronda Rousey ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has offered some advice to her former rival Rowdy Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her return to WWE as a surprise entrant in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match, which she won. Rousey chose SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as her opponent for WrestleMania 38. At Elimination Chamber, they'll be on opposing sides in a tag team match featuring Naomi and Sonya Deville.

In a recent interview with WrestleRant Radio, Becky Lynch stated that Ronda Rousey should've gone for an "appetizer" rather than the grand goal she ended up choosing.

“Look, if I was her, I wouldn’t have done what she did because I am me,” said Lynch. “I came in and I beat the top champion, unbelievable athlete, Bianca Belair. I beat her in 26 seconds, then I continued to beat her, and then I’ve been beating everybody else since. So, obviously, we are two different things. But if I were to give Ronda advice, my advice would be go with the starter. Go with the appetizer.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Becky Lynch will collide with her "teen idol" Lita at WWE Elimination Chamber

At the upcoming Premium Live Event, Big Time Becks will be involved in a first-time match wither her former role model, Lita. The coveted RAW Women's Title will be on the line.

Speaking to Sulla-Heffinger of Yahoo! Sports, Becky Lynch explained how she idolized the WWE Hall of Famer growing up. She also spoke about the impact that Lita had on her wrestling career.

“Lita was my teenage idol,” said Lynch. “If you told me back then that in 22 years I would be facing her — as I walked around in my baggy pants with the top of my [underwear] out and my dyed red hair — I would have lost my mind. In my first match I was doing Lita-canranas. To know that I will be facing her for the RAW Women’s Championship, the same one she presented to us at WrestleMania 32, it’s something unfathomable."

If Becky Lynch retains her title at Elimination Chamber, she'll face the winner of the Women's Chamber match at WrestleMania 38 for the RAW Women's Title.

