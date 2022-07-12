Becky Lynch gives a five-word reaction to unique achievement with Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch has reacted to a unique accomplishment she recently achieved with her real-life husband, Seth Rollins.

As pointed out in a social media post from Sportskeeda Wrestling, the power couple is currently tied for the highest number of RAW main events this year, as the pair have headlined a total of nine shows.

Lynch responded to the accolade with a short message, as she took to her Instagram story and wrote:

"The family holds it down."

What happened with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on this week's RAW?

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins once again experienced a hectic evening on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Big Time Becks didn't appreciate that she was being overlooked, with Carmella receiving two back-to-back RAW Women's Championship opportunities. She instead demanded a shot at the title at the upcoming SummerSlam show.

During the match between Bianca Belair and Carmella, Lynch got involved, as her distraction led to a count-out win for the title challenger. This didn't sit well with The EST, who hit a KOD on the 34-year-old after being taunted by her.

On the other hand, the main event of this week's RAW saw Seth Rollins team up with Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory. The two men faced the team of Riddle and Bobby Lashley.

Dolph Ziggler was also sitting at ringside during the back-and-forth match between the teams. Eventually, The Original Bro secured the win for his side after hitting an RKO.

Interestingly enough, at the Money in the Bank premium live event, Theory was a last-minute addition to the ladder match, which already involved Riddle and Rollins. Earlier that night, Vince McMahon's protege dropped his United States Championship to The All Mighty.

Fans will have to wait and see if Rollins and Lynch continue their impeccable run on the red brand heading into SummerSlam.

