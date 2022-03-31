"They've been chanting ‘Col-by, Col-by!’" - Becky Lynch gives hilarious comment about Seth Rollins' WrestleMania match

Becky Lynch has given a hilarious reply to rumors of Seth Rollins facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38.

Rollins and Lynch tied the knot on June 29th, 2021. The couple had been dating before that and became parents to a daughter on 4th December 2020. The two superstars have always been supportive of each other both on-screen and off-screen.

The current RAW Women's Champion recently spoke to IB Sports and was asked about his husband's possible encounter with the returning Cody Rhodes. Big Time Becks came up with a hilarious reply saying that fans were chanting Seth's government name, which sounds similar to his rumored WrestleMania 38 opponent's name.

"You're thinking of his government name," said Lynch. "Seth’s government name is Colby. I think because everybody feels like they know him so well, they've been chanting ‘Col-by, Col-by!’ I mean, he's so good that he could have a match with himself and it would be awesome. So yeah, maybe he'll be forced to have a match with himself, but hell, if it wasn't on the same night that my match is, he could steal the show.” (H/T - Fightful)

Becky Lynch suggests venue for dream match against Ronda Rousey

Current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has come up with an interesting venue suggestion for a dream match between her and Ronda Rousey.

Speaking to the New York Post in a phone interview, Lynch said WWE wants to give it some more time before letting the two heavyweights clash. She also stated that the promotion had the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in mind for the clash at WrestleMania 39.

"I think the idea was, let’s give it even more of a build and possibly do this in Hollywood of all places. I think the idea was to give it a little bit of extra time, and hell, let frickin’ Ronda get her feet wet." (H/T - NYP)

Lynch is set to defend her RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 this weekend against Bianca Belair. This will be a rematch from SummerSlam 2021 when Big Time Becks defeated The EST of WWE in just 26 seconds to capture the title upon her return.

What do you think of Lynch's comments? Give your thoughts below!

