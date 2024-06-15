Becky Lynch won't go to AEW for two major reasons, says ex-WWE star

Becky Lynch's contract with WWE reportedly expired, and many wondered when The Man would return to weekly television. Recently, Ryback spoke about the situation and stated two reasons she won't be heading to AEW.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Becky Lynch's contract with WWE ended as The Man became a free agent for the first time in over a decade. The Man's future is unknown as of now, as the star has not signed a new deal and many have speculated a move to AEW.

Speaking on Ryback TV, The Big Guy gave his two cents on the matter and stated two major reasons The Man won't go to AEW. The former Intercontinental Champion said Triple H's new regime could be one of the reasons why she would stay in the company.

Trending

"I feel like [Triple H] Hunter and [management] them are more reasonable of letting people have time off and not forcing them to sign a contract right away (...) I think maybe there's more wiggle room on that end," Ryback said. [0:47 - 1:03]

The Big Guy said WWE's exposure and mainstream attention would also play a major factor in the decision.

"Things are not really changing, right? It depends on what a person's preferences are and I think if you compare the two companies, I just think there's so much more exposure and mainstream attention on WWE at the moment," Ryback said. [1:28 - 1:45]

Bianca Belair spoke highly of Becky Lynch during her WWE absence

Becky Lynch played a major role in establishing Bianca Belair as the next face of the women's division after The EST moved to the main roster. The two feuded for a year and became friends when teaming up against Damage CTRL.

Later, the two stars were moved to different brands and accomplished new titles and milestones in the company. However, The Man's future is still undecided, as she's yet to sign a new deal with WWE.

During an appearance on The Unlikely Podcast with Adrian Hernandez, The EST spoke highly of her former rival during her absence. Apart from calling her a GOAT, Belair had nothing but kind words for Lynch and her work.

The Man went on a hiatus after losing to Liv Morgan twice. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are the current Women's Tag Team Champions, appearing on both brands.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Ryback TV and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.