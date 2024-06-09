Bianca Belair breaks silence on Becky Lynch's WWE status following reported contract expiry

Bianca Belair has broken her silence and commented on Becky Lynch's status as a free agent after her WWE contract reportedly expired on June 1. Belair and Lynch had a pretty intense rivalry a couple of years ago but there's clearly mutual respect from both sides.

In an interview on The Unlikely Podcast with Adrian Hernandez, Belair was asked about a potential update on Lynch's contract status. The EST of WWE revealed that she spoke with The Man, but did not give out specific details about her future. She just praised the 37-year-old legend for all the things she did in her career.

"I've definitely talked with Becky. What I will say is that Becky is someone that is so close to my heart inside and outside the ring. She's contributed so much to my success here. She's stood up for me, she's fought for me, not just for me, but for this women's division. Everybody see how Becky has put this division on her back, how she took it so seriously to turn it into something that she felt very strongly about," Belair said.

She added:

"One of the first women to ever main event WrestleMania, one of the four horsewomen. She's brought people to the table and allowed them to eat. You've seen what she's done with when she held the NXT Title. Becky is someone that I always want to be here when I'm here. She's a GOAT. She's not a legend in the making, she is a legend. And that's all I can really say. I just I love Becky to death and I love when she's here in WWE." [08:32 onwards]

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair had a huge feud that started at SummerSlam 2021 when the former returned after a 15-month hiatus due to childbirth. Lynch defeated Belair to win the RAW Women's Championship in under a minute.

It became an eight-month storyline that culminated at WrestleMania 38 when Belair recaptured her title on Night One.

What are the chances of Becky Lynch signing with AEW?

It's expected that Becky Lynch will likely sign a new contract with WWE, but is there a chance for AEW to swoop in and lure her to jump ship? Dave Meltzer explored the possibility in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer believes that Tony Khan is interested in bringing Lynch, but it won't happen due to her family. She's married to Seth Rollins, who recently signed a new long-term contract to stay with WWE. They have a three-year-old daughter, Roux, who they bring on the road.

With Seth Rollins currently recovering from knee surgery and Becky Lynch out of contract, the family has plenty of time to spend together.

