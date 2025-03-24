Becky Lynch goes viral during WWE RAW for unfortunate reason

Becky Lynch has been the subject of WWE return rumors and speculation for months. The fan-favorite is reportedly set to make her comeback under a new contract, fresh from her hiatus, but uncertainty continues to surround her. Lynch trended worldwide today as WWE aired a live edition of RAW from Glasgow, Scotland.

The Man has not wrestled since losing a Steel Cage match on RAW to Liv Morgan on May 27, 2024. This came two days after Morgan dethroned Lynch of the Women's World Championship in Saudi Arabia. There were rumors of Lynch potentially leaving WWE as her previous contract expired last June, but it was recently revealed that the mother-of-one has inked a new deal and is set to return.

Lynch did not make a surprise return on tonight's RAW from Glasgow, and she apparently was not backstage at the OVO Hydro. However, the WWE Universe caused Becky Lynch to trend during the live episode with a viral discussion on how her hiatus has just passed the 300-day mark. Numerous accounts have weighed in on Lynch's memories and hopes for her return soon.

Becky Lynch has worked on at least a few projects while away from WWE, including a role in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 movie. Big Time Becks fueled the rumor mill in a major way this month by teasing a unique in-ring comeback.

