Becky Lynch back on the road; teases debut in rival promotion

Becky Lynch caused a major stir in the world of pro wrestling today. The fan-favorite has been on hiatus for almost one year with no clear answer on when she will return to WWE. Lynch has fueled the rumor mill in a major way today as it looks like she is set to return to the ring for a company that is not WWE.

The Man hasn't wrestled since losing a RAW Steel Cage match to then-Women's World Champion Liv Morgan on May 27, 2024, two days after Morgan dethroned Lynch for the title at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. The industry was a bit stunned the following month when it was confirmed that Becky's WWE contract expired. The mom-of-one has enjoyed time off with various happenings, but it was revealed in early January that she inked a new WWE contract.

Lynch took to her Instagram Stories today to reveal that she's in Mexico, fueling speculation by "bulking up" on the road. The RAW Superstar then caused a frenzy on social media by sharing a photo that shows her at Arena Naucalpan in Mexico City. This is the home of International Wrestling Revolution Group, also known as IWRG Lucha Libre. Lynch shared another shot confirming she's at IWRG, and a third that shows Seth Rollins' Monday Night Messiah t-shirt for sale.

Screenshots of Becky Lynch's posts to Instagram Stories (Photo Credits: Becky Lynch on Instagram)

Big Time Becks has not revealed what she's doing in Mexico as of this writing, but fan speculation is that she may be kicking off some sort of WWE comeback tour on the indies. IWRG has its big Armageddon event scheduled for the same arena on Sunday, featuring Mistico and Gran Metalik, among others.

Becky Lynch is not retiring from WWE

Becky Lynch has been the subject of countless rumors since taking time off last May. Seth Rollins recently spoke with WFAN in New York City and dismissed any talk of his wife retiring.

"She took a few months off. She did some television projects, and so she’s gearing up to get ready to come back. Don’t know when that’s going to happen just yet, but I mean, she is active, yes. I will not say she is retired. She’s not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling," Seth Rollins said. [H/T to WrestlingNews.co]

WWE has not confirmed Lynch for WrestleMania 41 as of this writing. She failed to dethrone then-champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania last year.

