Seth Rollins provides a major update on Becky Lynch's WWE future

Becky Lynch has stayed off the wrestling radar since her match against Liv Morgan on the 27 May 2024 edition of WWE RAW. Her husband, Seth Rollins, recently provided an update on The Man's in-ring future.

Lynch was embroiled in a feud with Liv Morgan last year, which saw her drop the Women's World Championship to the latter. After she failed to reclaim the title in the Steel Cage match, she took a brief hiatus, with her contract with the global juggernaut also coming to an end. However, as per reports, The Man has signed a new deal with the company.

While speaking with WFAN, Seth Rollins provided an update on his wife's status, noting that she is gearing up for the comeback. However, the Visionary added that he has no idea about the return date:

“She took a few months off. She did some television projects, and so she’s gearing up to get ready to come back. Don’t know when that’s going to happen just yet, but I mean, she is active, yes. I will not say she is retired. She’s not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling.” [H/T - wrestlingnews.co]

A WWE veteran suggested a return angle for Becky Lynch

While there may be no plans in motion for Becky Lynch's much-awaited return, wrestling veteran Vince Russo suggested how WWE could bring back The Man.

Russo noted that Lynch should return as a part of a faction consisting of veterans who will take on the rising stars in a rehash of the New Blood vs. The Millionaires Club storyline:

"You know what you need to do with the women? You need to do the New Blood vs. Millionaires club. That’s what you need to do. You’re bringing in all these girls, Roxanne Perez and Giulia, you’re bringing in all these young girls. You need to get the old guard, that all came up together and all got fragmented, and now bring Becky Lynch back. Maybe you put Nia Jax in that group. That’s the angle you need to cut."

Becky Lynch stayed off the wrestling radar during her time away from WWE. She did not even make an appearance on TV programming in a non-wrestling capacity. While many expected her to return at Royal Rumble, that did not happen.

