Becky Lynch is Hall of Famer's "first pick" for the winner of WWE Elimination Chamber (Exclusive)

WWE Elimination Chamber should have Becky Lynch emerge as the winner, according to NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter.

The Man is set to face Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE in Perth. While she has not been at her best in her search for titles recently, Bill Apter thinks this might be the chance she needs to make it back up to the top.

Speaking on Sporskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated that Becky was in a similar place as Drew McIntyre. He said:

"My pick is two-fold. Number one fold is Becky Lynch. Because she right now... similar to Drew McIntyre, if she doesn't win this, where does she go from here? That's my first pick. My other fold is this one. If Seth Rollins loses, and Becky loses, it's time for them to go on a ten-week vacation with each other, and get their bodies back together again, take care of their little girl, their little child, and just get away for a little while. So if it's not Becky, it's gonna be Bianca Belair, as far as I am concerned." [10:23 onwards]

Apter further stated that if Bianca won, it could lead to her facing Jade Cargill at SummerSlam.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also agreed on the topic of Becky Lynch

Teddy Long also agrees with Bill Apter about Becky Lynch winning at Elimination Chamber. However, he believes Jade Cargill should not be kept out of action till SummerSlam.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that Jade could easily be featured at WrestleMania itself.

"I certainly agree with Bill on Becky Lynch. You know what I mean, I think that's the way to go, but like I said, we never know. But I don't agree with them maybe waiting to go to SummerSlam to do something big with Jade Cargill. I think if you are gonna do something big, you're gonna do it in the biggest stage of 'em all. You gotta do it at WrestleMania, and then you do a big follow-up in SummerSlam." [11:36 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell how Jade Cargill's WWE run will progress.

