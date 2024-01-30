Becky Lynch heartbroken before WWE RAW; makes new alliance with male superstar and breaks character

Becky Lynch now has a new alliance with a male superstar before WWE RAW. Losing is not something everyone can easily adapt to, and it appears that Lynch is one such star. In her heartbroken moment, she appears to have made a new alliance before the Monday Night show.

She posted a video with Kevin Owens before the show started.

As the first show after the Royal Rumble, it's safe to say that we are now underway to WrestleMania 40. The road has officially started, and for stars who didn't win the Rumble, there's no clear path to be on the Mania card just yet. They will have to work their way onto the card, and that might be more difficult than they are ready for.

For Becky Lynch, losing the Royal Rumble was something that she was not ready for. She had expected she'd win it again like she had before and challenge for the title in the main event of WrestleMania. Unfortunately, she ended up thrown out of the ring instead.

She was sad and sitting backstage before the show, eating chocolates, when she was approached by Kevin Owens. KO said that it was not like her to be so sad and eat chocolates when Lynch appeared heartbroken and called herself a loser.

The Man was upset over not living up to her word, but Owens pointed out that 29 people lost the Rumble each year and that she was being too hard on herself.

"I need someone like to pump me up, fire me up. Motivation," she said and Owens took the cue.

He threw her chocolates down and started to shout at her to go run and that she needed to build herself up. Lynch and Owens were both almost laughing in the segment, breaking character. Lynch went to run, and Owens ate her chocolates.

Becky Lynch and Kevin Owens may have just allied before WWE RAW

Becky Lynch and Owens allying makes sense for both of them. Both had disappointing showings at the Royal Rumble, with Owens' match ending in DQ and Lynch being unable to win the WrestleMania spot.

At this point, the two appear to have allied, but it remains to be seen if they will work together on the shows as well.

