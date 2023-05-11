Becky Lynch has hilarious response to latest threat from Trish Stratus

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus resumed earlier this week on Raw.

"The Man" finally made her return to television on Monday for the first time since Stratus betrayed her on the April 10th edition of WWE Raw. The Hall of Famer mocked the Jacksonville crowd by playing Lynch's entrance theme.

However, Lynch would appear out of nowhere to exact her revenge against her former friend and mentor. She delivered a couple of punches, a European uppercut and a Bexploder suplex to Stratus as the crowd went wild.

Despite what happened to her on Raw, Stratus threatened Lynch again on Twitter. The seven-time Women's Champion used Lynch's daughter Roux to illustrate how she'll beat The Man "black and blue" and slap her "orange" head.

Instead of reacting with a threat, Becky had a hilarious response to her rival.

Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWE twitter.com/trishstratusco… Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom Oh that’s great! So then she’ll know what it means to be green with envy when the stronger mommy beats you black and blue and slaps the orange off your stupid head twitter.com/beckylynchwwe/… Oh that’s great! So then she’ll know what it means to be green with envy when the stronger mommy beats you black and blue and slaps the orange off your stupid head twitter.com/beckylynchwwe/… twitter.com/trishstratusco… https://t.co/4tcVNDsgr9

It was a gif of a woman going head first to the ground, which bent her body awkwardly. It's similar to what happened to Lita during her main event match on Raw with Stratus back in 2004.

Trish Stratus immediately responds to Becky Lynch

Not one to back down from any threats, Trish Stratus had more words to say to Becky Lynch after their initial exchange to Twitter. Stratus understood the reference that Lynch shared, but threw it back by taking shots at both The Man and Lita.

"Is this a cryptic message? Oh fun, k, lemme have a go!" Stratus tweeted. "This is like the red heads' suicide dive. I ended her career and spotlight. oh I got it! This tweet confirms you have come to terms with that fact the I will end your career and spotlight. Yay! I win. That was fun."

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom



This is like the red heads’ suicide dive … I ended her career and spotlight .. oh I got it! This tweet confirms you have come to terms with that fact the I will end your career and spotlight. Yay! I win. That was fun. Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWE twitter.com/trishstratusco… twitter.com/trishstratusco… https://t.co/4tcVNDsgr9 Is this a cryptic message? Oh fun .. k, lemme have a go!This is like the red heads’ suicide dive … I ended her career and spotlight .. oh I got it! This tweet confirms you have come to terms with that fact the I will end your career and spotlight. Yay! I win. That was fun. twitter.com/beckylynchwwe/… Is this a cryptic message? Oh fun .. k, lemme have a go!This is like the red heads’ suicide dive … I ended her career and spotlight .. oh I got it! This tweet confirms you have come to terms with that fact the I will end your career and spotlight. Yay! I win. That was fun. twitter.com/beckylynchwwe/…

With the program between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch expected to culminate at SummerSlam, Lita might enter the fray first. She was also attacked by Stratus last month and could look to get her revenge too.

