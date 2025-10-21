"Becky Lynch, I'm coming for that title and you better stop running" - WWE RAW Superstar sends a warning

Becky Lynch has been warned by a WWE RAW superstar. The Man has been on a roll since winning the Women's Intercontinental championship a few months ago and has successfully defended the title on many occasions.This week on RAW, she put the championship on the line against Maxxine Dupri. While Dupri came close to winning, Lynch hit her with the title belt to cause a disqualification, ensuring she stays the champion.After the match, Big Time Becks attacked Dupri and dropped her with a Man Handle Slam. However, it appears that the Alpha Academy member isn't done with Lynch.On X (formerly known as Twitter), WWE posted a backstage video of Maxxine Dupri after the match. She said that this will still count as a win for her in her hometown.&quot;That's still a hometown win. She may have choked me out, she may have hit me with her title...the title that I respect. And she may have caused insane pain. But I still won in my hometown of Sacramento, baby, with my mom and dad front row,&quot; she said.Dupri then sent a warning to Becky Lynch, saying that she is coming for her title.&quot;Becky Lynch, I'm coming for that title, and you better stop running. I'm up next,&quot; she added.You can watch the video below:Notably, this is the second time Dupri has scored a win over the Intercontinental champion. A few weeks ago, they faced each other in a non-title match, with Dupri getting in the ring just in time to win via a countout.Becky Lynch confronted Paul Heyman on RAWLast week, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker shocked everyone by attacking The Vision's leader, Seth Rollins. This week Paul Heyman, who aligned himself with The Bronsons, was confronted backstage by Becky Lynch.Heyman pitched for Lynch to join him, but The Man turned him down, calling him a “penguin-faced p*ick.” She also made it clear that once her husband returns, his first target will be The Oracle.