Becky Lynch finally confronts Paul Heyman on WWE RAW; makes massive revelation

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 21, 2025 02:10 GMT
Paul Heyman and Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch is the current Women's Intercontinental Champion (Image credit: WWE's X account)

Becky Lynch finally confronted Paul Heyman on WWE RAW. She made a massive revelation about Seth Rollins.

Last week on WWE RAW, Bron Breakker shocked the world and Paul Heyman when he speared Seth Rollins towards the conclusion of the show. Bronson Reed followed him and hit a Tsunami on Rollins. Paul Heyman also aligned with Breakker and Reed and lifted their hands. Becky Lynch wasn't too happy about this.

Therefore, tonight on RAW, Lynch caught Heyman backstage. The WWE Hall of Famer told Becky that Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker conspired to attack Seth Rollins by themselves, and he was just doing what he could to survive. Becky Lynch revealed that Seth Rollins didn't need Heyman, and he used The Oracle to get what he wanted. She said that Seth knew he was eventually going to turn on him, and she was surprised it took so long. The Man said that when Seth returns, he will come after whoever associates themselves with The Oracle before walking away.

Bin Hamin stated that Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed should've been in on Bron Breakker's plan to turn on Seth Rollins

Last week on WWE RAW, after Bron Breakker speared Seth Rollins, he asked Bronson Reed to join him, and the Auszilla agreed. After Reed hit the Tsunami on Rollins, they then asked Heyman to side with them, and The Oracle also agreed.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, Bin Hamin stated that Bronson Reed and Heyman should've been in on the betrayal by Breakker from the beginning.

"This week, that's the Jedi mind s**t because now Bron Breakker is the mastermind, whereas last week it was Paul Heyman. Bron Breakker goes with "You're with me, or you're against me" and puts it up to Heyman and his tag team partner to make the choice in the ring. No, the whole thing should've looked like it came out of nowhere, and then they all look at each other, and we're all in on it, and it was a plan; not in the ring, and I made the choice, and now you're with me," Hamin said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Vision.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
