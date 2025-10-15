WWE made HUGE mistake with The Vision's recent split on Monday Night RAW, says wrestling veteran

The Vision came to an end on WWE RAW when Bron Breakker decided it's time for him and Bronson Reed to step out of Seth Rollins' shadow. Meanwhile, Bin Hamin pointed out a major flaw in the group's recent breakup.

A week before Crown Jewel 2025, Paul Heyman warned Seth Rollins that everyone in the locker room would start questioning The Visionary's abilities if he failed to defeat Cody Rhodes, which also included Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

However, Rollins did the impossible in Perth when he pinned Cody Rhodes to become the new Crown Jewel Champion. After the event, Bron Breakker turned on Rollins and asked Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman to join him instead of siding with The Visionary.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, Bin Hamin stated that WWE made a huge mistake with The Vision's split, as Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman should've been on the turn on Seth Rollins, rather than Bron Breakker turning on Rollins and asking the two to join him. This setup was completely against the segment from last week between The Visionary and The Oracle.

"This week, that's the Jedi mind s**t because now Bron Breakker is the mastermind, whereas last week it was Paul Heyman. Bron Breakker goes with "You're with me, or you're against me" and puts it up to Heyman and his tag team partner to make the choice in the ring. No, the whole thing should've looked like it came out of nowhere, and then they all look at each other, and we're all in on it, and it was a plan; not in the ring, and I made the choice, and now you're with me," Hamin said.

Another WWE star might be out of The Vision

The Vision's run came to an end in a shocking yet abrupt way, as the breakup happened much earlier than one could've envisioned. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch also teased that she's pretty much out of the group following the attack on her real-life husband in Perth.

The Man joined the group at WWE Clash in Paris and teamed up with her husband to face CM Punk and AJ Lee in Indiana at WWE Wrestlepalooza. However, Seth Rollins' injury and the creative pivot for the faction confirm that Lynch will go her separate way when she returns to the red brand.

