After Seth Rollins, another WWE star is all but confirmed to be out of The Vision

Seth Rollins' Vision seems blurry after he got kicked out of his own group on WWE RAW after Crown Jewel. His ouster may have subtly confirmed that another star is no longer part of The Vision, and it's none other than his wife, Becky Lynch.The Man joined the group after she helped Seth Rollins defeat CM Punk in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris on August 31.The power couple would then face CM Punk and AJ Lee in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Big Time Becks was last seen with The Vision on the go-home episode of RAW before Crown Jewel.She was seen crashing out backstage in front of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, also announcing that she would not be traveling to Perth, Australia.However, a lot has changed in the span of just one week. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, w/Paul Heyman, turned their backs on Seth Rollins during the October 13 episode of RAW.WWE's decision to fast-track the inevitable turn was due to The Visionary getting injured during his match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel.Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported that the former Shield member is believed to be headed for shoulder or rotator cuff surgery.His future as World Heavyweight Champion and the impending match with CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event in November are in serious jeopardy.WWE has yet to issue a comment on the situation. But with Seth Rollins out, it's safe to assume that his wife Becky Lynch won't be part of The Vision from now on.The Man even addressed The Vision turning on her husband with the following message on her X:&quot;I’m gone for one week…&quot;Whether Lynch will confront The Oracle or the members of the new Vision remains to be seen.Becky Lynch's WWE RAW return announcedBecky Lynch will make her return to Monday Night RAW next week.She will put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Maxxine Dupri.The Alpha Academy member laid out a challenge after scoring an upset victory over The Man on the October 6 edition of RAW.The two women are currently tied 1-1 in singles competition. Will Dupri be able to repeat history and knock Lynch off her perch? Only time will tell.