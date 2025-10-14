Prayers up for WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 14, 2025 16:27 GMT
Seth Rollins could be heading towards surgery! (Image from WWE.com)
WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had a Monday night to forget as he was thrown out of the Vision by Bron Breakker. However, more setbacks could follow for the Visionary if a recent report is to be believed.

While Rollins was able to defeat Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, he seemingly suffered an injury during the match. The Visionary was seen in a sling after the show, and it was even reported that he may have injured his shoulder during his showdown with the American Nightmare. It was also noted that one of the reasons the Vision betrayal was sped up was due to Rollins' injury.

While Seth Rollins has managed to fool the audience into believing he was injured earlier, it seems like the situation is serious this time. PWInsider Elite recently reported that it is believed by some within the WWE that Rollins is headed for shoulder or rotator cuff surgery.

We would like to send our prayers to Rollins if he ends up undergoing surgery for his injury, and hope to see him return better than ever!

Seth Rollins could soon drop the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

With reports indicating that Seth Rollins could be heading towards surgery, chances are that he could soon drop the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Visionary won the title at SummerSlam, where he pulled off the Ruse of the Century and cashed in his Money in the Bank on CM Punk. In a full circle moment, it looks likely that Punk could be the one to end Rollins' world title reign as the Best in the World recently won the #1 contenders match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins also no longer has the support of The Vision. He was ousted from the group on WWE RAW, where Bron Breakker turned on him and laid him out with a Spear. Bronson Reed also sided with Breakker and finished the job with a Tsunami to his former faction leader. In the end, Paul Heyman raised both rising stars' hands, proving that his allegiance lies with the Bronsons.

