Becky Lynch breaks silence after The Vision betrays Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch commented on the shocking ending of WWE RAW that saw Seth Rollins get kicked out of The Vision by Bron Breakker. The Man took to social media to share her thoughts.Things took a shocking turn towards the end of RAW this past Monday, as Bron Breakker delivered a Spear to Seth Rollins. Bronson Reed also sided with the rising WWE star, along with Paul Heyman. The Australian Star also laid Rollins out with a Tsunami, bringing The Visionary's time with the group to an end.Lynch officially joined The Vision at Clash in Paris, where she helped her husband defeat CM Punk. However, her time in the faction has also come to an end, as she's naturally expected to depart the group after the recent betrayal.The Man, who was not present on RAW, reacted to the shocking turn of events on social media, noting how things changed in just one week of her absence.Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWELINKI’m gone for one week…Becky Lynch is the only WWE star remaining by Seth Rollins' sideWalls are closing in on Seth Rollins in WWE as the World Heavyweight Champion does not have many people by his side. The Vision's betrayal means that The Visionary can rely upon his wife, Becky Lynch.Rollins burned the bridge with many notable names when he turned heel at WrestleMania 41 and aligned with Paul Heyman. He will soon be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, who won the #1 contenders match on RAW. The champion will also have to keep a close eye on Bron Breakker, who has his sights set on the world title. With no backup left, things are looking tough for The Visionary.It was also reported recently that Seth Rollins is dealing with an injury and could even undergo surgery. This could result in him dropping the World Heavyweight Championship soon.Becky Lynch, meanwhile, will be returning to WWE programming on RAW next week, where she will defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri. AJ Lee is also expected to return during or after the match to resume her feud with The Man.