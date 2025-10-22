Becky Lynch injured on WWE RAW; "Illegal" maneuver under question

Becky Lynch is upset for many reasons following the latest episode of WWE RAW. She put Paul Heyman on notice for allowing the Vision to turn on her husband, Seth Rollins, on last week's show.

She took to social media to air some grievances because she felt she was being accused of unsportsmanlike conduct during her Women's Intercontinental Championship defense against Maxxine Dupri on RAW.

Becky Lynch claimed the WWE Universe needed to know that it was Dupri who was at fault and who should have been disqualified, and not her.

The Man claimed that she received a busted lip due to Dupri using a closed-fist strike during their clash. The maneuver isn't usually an issue as stars exchange a litany of different strikes during matches.

Big Time Becks also took issue with referee Jessika Carr for not seeing the "illegal" strike and immediately disqualifying Dupri for the move.

Becky Lynch takes her heel character to new levels

Lynch's character accuses her rivals of cheating despite doing the same. She did this in her feud with Lyra Valkyria. It has continued in her feud with Maxxine Dupri as Lynch blasted her with the Women's Intercontinental title belt to end the match.

It caused a disqualification, but also technically gave Dupri another victory over The Man. Lynch's frustrations continued after the match as she attacked a helpless Dupri in the corner.

She also accused her RAW opponent of having nails that were big enough to be considered weapons. The multi-time champ claimed she verified that fact with nail technicians and experts, as well as that the nails Dupri had during their title match could cause damage to her lip.

The issues with both women could lead to another showdown for the Women's Intercontinental title. Carr has been the referee for both of Lynch's matches with Dupri, so she could factor into a third showdown.

Carr previously wrestled on the independent scene before signing with WWE. She did wrestle under a mask for a few matches as Kalyx on Evolve.

Whatever happens with her claims, Becky Lynch will continue her crusade against her opponents, whether or not they're active performers.

