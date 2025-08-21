Becky Lynch involved in Cody Rhodes' WWE exit: "It hurt my heart"

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently talked about his exit from the Stamford-based promotion. The American Nightmare claimed that one of the reasons why he left involved Becky Lynch.

Cody Rhodes is currently one of the biggest names in World Wrestling Entertainment. However, his first stint with the company did not go as smoothly as his current run. The American Nightmare left WWE in 2016 and later revealed that he asked for his release as he was unhappy with the creative department's decisions regarding his character.

During a recent edition of his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with guest Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes talked about an incident in catering, where Big Time Becks skipped him to order six egg whites, which hurt him. The American Nightmare added that he felt insecure at the time, as he wasn't able to find his place in the company and was drifting further away from the main event spot.

The Undisputed WWE Champion also mentioned that Lynch skipping him in catering to order egg whites was a part of his exit from World Wrestling Entertainment, as it reminded him in real time that he was nowhere near the top.

"It hurt my heart. [Lynch- I'm sorry.] But it hurt my heart because I had nothing. I was insecure. You guys were all coming up, again, super talented. If I was being dishonest, I'd be like, 'Oh, they weren't ready.' No, you guys were ready. You guys were better than everybody. I just wanted to find my place back in the pantheon of the industry, and I couldn't. And I was getting further and further away from it, and then ultimately got so far away from it that I left. Uhh, so, the egg whites were all part of that," he said. [21:27 - 21:54]

Check out his podcast below:

WWE star Cody Rhodes wants to bring back Stardust

For those unaware, during the first stint of his WWE career, Cody Rhodes played a character called Stardust. In the same podcast with Becky Lynch, The American Nightmare revealed that he was thinking about bringing back the character for a future episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About? only if he achieves a certain milestone with his podcast.

"I had this idea, and I'm going to put this out into existence. I had this idea that if I set a milestone with the podcast, and I don't know what the milestone is, that I would do a bonus episode interviewing Stardust. I don't know what the milestone is, but I've started thinking," Rhodes said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Cody Rhodes' current WWE title reign.

