Cody Rhodes is open to bringing back popular WWE gimmick under one condition

Cody Rhodes is currently the face of WWE, but there was a time when The American Nightmare was stuck with a character that ruined his run in the promotion. Recently, Rhodes teased the idea of bringing back Stardust under a major condition.

Cody Rhodes' run as Stardust almost took him to his mental limit, and he was granted his release from the company in 2016. While The American Nightmare has since risen to new heights, the Stardust gimmick hasn't left the two-time Undisputed WWE Champion, and the 40-year-old star recently teased the idea of bringing it back.

Speaking on What Do You Wanna Talk About? Cody Rhodes had a conversation with Becky Lynch following her win at Evolution in Atlanta. During this, Rhodes teased the idea of bringing Stardust back for the show and interviewing him, which would be a bonus episode, under the condition that the show reaches a certain milestone.

"I had this idea, and I'm going to put this out into existence. I had this idea that if I set a milestone with the podcast, and I don't know what the milestone is, that I would do a bonus episode interviewing Stardust. I don't know what the milestone is, but I've started thinking," Rhodes said. (From 02:40 to 02:58)

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes almost went bald due to Stardust

In June 2014, Cody Rhodes became Stardust in the Stamford-based promotion to be a better tag team partner to Goldust, his real-life brother. The two held tag team gold in the promotion and worked in the division for a while before Stardust became a singles competitor.

In the months that followed, Stardust tried his hand in different divisions until Rhodes was exhausted playing the character and asked WWE for his release. In a previous episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About? the 40-year-old WWE star made a serious confession.

The American Nightmare stated that the stress of playing Stardust every week on television almost made him go bald in his prime as an in-ring performer. The current champion hasn't returned to his gimmick since his second run with the company, and it'll be interesting to see if Stardust returns for the podcast in the near future.

