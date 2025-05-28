Cody Rhodes reveals WWE storyline that almost made him bald from stress

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is among the top stars in the Stamford-based company. However, that was not always the case. The American Nightmare recently spoke about the times when things were not as smooth.

During his previous run with WWE, Rhodes introduced a new character called Stardust in June 2014. He continued to portray the character for close to two years before requesting his release from the wrestling promotion, citing frustrations with the creative team. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was granted his release in May 2016.

The 39-year-old hosted his wife, Brandi Rhodes, on the latest episode of 'What Do You Wanna Talk About?' While speaking about Stardust, Brandi noted that she never felt ashamed of her husband playing the character, as he put a lot of effort into it. However, Cody Rhodes stated that he almost went bald from stress during his time portraying Stardust.

"Honey, I almost went bald out of stress," Cody said. [From 0:50 to 0:53]

Randy opens up about a potential match against Cody Rhodes

Since Randy Orton's return to in-ring action at WWE Survivor Series 2023, the wrestling promotion has dropped several teases, hinting at a potential match between The Viper and The American Nightmare.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Randy Orton was asked about competing against his former Legacy stablemate. The 14-time WWE World Champion praised Cody Rhodes' growth over the years and claimed that in terms of storytelling, their potential feud would surpass Cody's rivalry against the likes of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena.

"I think at the very, very least, you’re looking at two guys who are equals in the ring. When he was younger and we had a few matches — I might have been his first match when he got called up, if I remember correctly. I think things would go a lot differently in this day in age then they did back then. So yeah, me and Cody in the ring, it would be a match with two equals going at it. I think the storytelling capabilities that we have — even though the stuff with Roman, with Brock and with John was great — it would blow all of that sh*t out of the water. When the time comes for me and Cody to tell that story, I think it’ll blow anything out of the water," Orton said. [H/T: Billboard]

While Randy Orton has yet to show up after losing to John Cena at WWE Backlash, Cody Rhodes is set to team up with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso to face The Cenation Leader and Logan Paul at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

