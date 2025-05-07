Randy Orton opens up about potential feud with Cody Rhodes

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently spoke about potentially going up against his former Legacy stablemate Cody Rhodes. The two have not squared off in The American Nightmare's second run with the Stamford-based company.

Ad

Earlier this year, The Apex Predator confronted Rhodes and expressed his interest in the Undisputed WWE Championship, teasing a potential feud with the latter. However, Cody Rhodes lost the title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, and The Viper chose to go after The Cenation Leader and the strap.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Randy Orton was asked what his present-day match with Cody Rhodes would look like. The 14-time World Champion stated it would be a contest of two equals inside the squared circle. He recalled being Rhodes' first opponent in a televised WWE match. However, the veteran noted that there will be a lot of contrast in their bout at present.

Ad

Trending

"I think at the very, very least, you’re looking at two guys who are equals in the ring. When he was younger and we had a few matches — I might have been his first match when he got called up, if I remember correctly. I think things would go a lot differently in this day in age then they did back then," he said.

Ad

Randy Orton added that although Rhodes' feuds with Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena were great, a potential rivalry between him and Cody would be even better.

"So yeah, me and Cody in the ring, it would be a match with two equals going at it. I think the storytelling capabilities that we have — even though the stuff with Roman, with Brock and with John was great — it would blow all of that sh*t out of the water. When the time comes for me and Cody to tell that story, I think it’ll blow anything out of the water," Orton added. [H/T: Billboard]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Randy Orton set for a championship clash with Cody Rhodes' rival at WWE Backlash

After defeating Cody Rhodes to win his record 17th World Title, John Cena showed up on Monday Night RAW to boast about his victory and dwell on his plans to ruin professional wrestling. However, his promo ended with Randy Orton getting into the squared circle out of nowhere and flattening The Cenation Leader with an RKO.

Ad

The two long-time rivals shared the ring the following Friday and had an intriguing verbal back-and-forth to set up a championship match. The bout was later made official for WWE Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton will step inside the ring this Saturday in front of his home crowd, hoping to win his 15th World Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More