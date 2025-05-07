Randy Orton opens up about potential feud with Cody Rhodes

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently spoke about potentially going up against his former Legacy stablemate Cody Rhodes. The two have not squared off in The American Nightmare's second run with the Stamford-based company.
Earlier this year, The Apex Predator confronted Rhodes and expressed his interest in the Undisputed WWE Championship, teasing a potential feud with the latter. However, Cody Rhodes lost the title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, and The Viper chose to go after The Cenation Leader and the strap.
During a recent interview with Billboard, Randy Orton was asked what his present-day match with Cody Rhodes would look like. The 14-time World Champion stated it would be a contest of two equals inside the squared circle. He recalled being Rhodes' first opponent in a televised WWE match. However, the veteran noted that there will be a lot of contrast in their bout at present.
"I think at the very, very least, you’re looking at two guys who are equals in the ring. When he was younger and we had a few matches — I might have been his first match when he got called up, if I remember correctly. I think things would go a lot differently in this day in age then they did back then," he said.
Randy Orton added that although Rhodes' feuds with Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena were great, a potential rivalry between him and Cody would be even better.
"So yeah, me and Cody in the ring, it would be a match with two equals going at it. I think the storytelling capabilities that we have — even though the stuff with Roman, with Brock and with John was great — it would blow all of that sh*t out of the water. When the time comes for me and Cody to tell that story, I think it’ll blow anything out of the water," Orton added. [H/T: Billboard]
Randy Orton set for a championship clash with Cody Rhodes' rival at WWE Backlash
After defeating Cody Rhodes to win his record 17th World Title, John Cena showed up on Monday Night RAW to boast about his victory and dwell on his plans to ruin professional wrestling. However, his promo ended with Randy Orton getting into the squared circle out of nowhere and flattening The Cenation Leader with an RKO.
The two long-time rivals shared the ring the following Friday and had an intriguing verbal back-and-forth to set up a championship match. The bout was later made official for WWE Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri.
Randy Orton will step inside the ring this Saturday in front of his home crowd, hoping to win his 15th World Title.