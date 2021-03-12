Becky Lynch issues a statement on the passing of her father

Becky Lynch's father has passed away. Lynch announced the unfortunate news on her Instagram page, and the former RAW Women's Champion also wrote a touching tribute. in the post.

Becky Lynch began by noting that her father passed away this morning before she looked back on her teenage years.

Becky Lynch described her father as a man of many talents, and his positive outlook towards life meant that he had many friends and admirers. Becky Lynch's dad was also an inventor, and the WWE superstar was proud of her father's unique accomplishments.

"My Dad was a character, a gent, an athlete, an intellectual and a creator. He was always full of positivity and ready to have the chats with anyone he crossed paths with, making friends at every turn. Such a charmer he was with his unmistakable, slightly regal voice and love of storytelling. I was so proud to tell everyone "my dads an inventor"- none of my other friends dads invented s---. But mine did. I mustn't have been more than 7 when he told me to keep a diary and I've been journaling ever since.

Lynch also explained that when she was growing up, her father gave her the freedom to be herself, and he taught her to view life like an adventure.

Becky Lynch says she wishes her father could have met her daughter

Becky Lynch and Roux

Near the end of her lengthy tribute post, Becky Lynch added that she wished her father could have seen his baby granddaughter, Roux.

" I wish that he would have met his baby granddaughter. He would have gotten a great kick out of her and she would have adored him. "She's a great laugh"- as he would say. Though I know he was so happy to have lived to know she's alive. I hope I can approach parenting the same way my Dad did with us. Slan Agus Gra. Lots of love and magic. I love you forever and miss you Pops. Becks."

Everyone here at SK Wrestling extends their heartfelt condolences to Becky Lynch and her family during this difficult time.