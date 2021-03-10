"That's what got Becky Lynch over" - Vince Russo on the moment that made The Man (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Becky Lynch’s career benefited greatly from the injury she suffered at the hands of Nia Jax in November 2018.

Lynch was due to face Ronda Rousey in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series 2018. On the final episode of RAW before the pay-per-view, Jax legitimately punched Lynch during a brawl between RAW and SmackDown Superstars. The then-SmackDown Women’s Champion suffered a concussion and a broken nose, which meant Charlotte Flair had to replace her at Survivor Series.

Russo, who worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Writing With Russo. He criticized WWE’s writing team for failing to create enough compelling storylines involving the company’s female Superstars. Regarding Lynch, he thinks she might have ended up “like all the other girls on the roster” had it not been for the incident with Jax.

“Let’s face it, nothing against Becky Lynch, bro, she would’ve been right in the middle of that pack had not Nia Jax jacked her up. Bro, that bloody Becky in the crowd, that’s what got Becky over, and that was by mistake.

“She would have been, bro, just like all the other girls on the roster had that not happened. Bro, they [WWE writers] have to know… they have to know, ‘We’re not making an effort with any of these women.’ They’ve gotta know that.”

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo’s thoughts on WWE’s women’s division. In addition to Becky Lynch, he also discussed Bianca Belair, Naomi, Sasha Banks, and more.

What happened next to Becky Lynch?

Becky Lynch won the first women's main event in WrestleMania history

Becky Lynch returned to in-ring action one month after the incident with Nia Jax. She went on to win the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships from Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the WrestleMania 35 main event. The match was the first involving women to headline WWE’s biggest show of the year.

In May 2020, Lynch relinquished the RAW Women’s Championship and announced that she was pregnant. The Irish Superstar, who is engaged to Seth Rollins, gave birth to the couple’s first child, Roux, in December 2020. It is currently unclear when she will return to WWE television.

